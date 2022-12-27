Arden Trust Co Acquires 1,078 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.68. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

