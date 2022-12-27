Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BXP opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.43 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BTIG Research cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.24.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.