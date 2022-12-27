Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 12,469 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

