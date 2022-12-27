Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases Shares of 13,917 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $114.44 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.98.

