Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 2,108 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,330,000 after buying an additional 10,807,710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,625,000 after buying an additional 2,348,243 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $158,463,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $153,628,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.04. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $115.58.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

