Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 554 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after buying an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 278,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after buying an additional 67,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 256,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

See Also

