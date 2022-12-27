Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 5,650 Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.16% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,615,000 after acquiring an additional 262,714 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 57,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

INFL opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $34.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28.

