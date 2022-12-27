Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average of $81.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

