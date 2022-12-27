Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $675,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.42.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.191 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.