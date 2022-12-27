Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 17,048 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,048 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 36.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 386,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 55,967 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $493,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.32%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 338.89%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group cut their target price on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

