Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Holdings Boosted by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $1.928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 13.44%.

