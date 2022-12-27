Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,307 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.