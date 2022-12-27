Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 562 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Walmart were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,663,921. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Walmart stock opened at $143.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.11 and its 200 day moving average is $135.12. The company has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

