Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $85.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

