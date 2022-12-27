Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $647,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Southern were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Southern by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 1.4 %

SO stock opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

