Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 2,284 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 762,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after buying an additional 233,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% during the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 84,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

