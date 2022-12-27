Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.82% of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $993,000.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PUI stock opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $38.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

