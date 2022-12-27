Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.36% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.598 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

