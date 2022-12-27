Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.09% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.