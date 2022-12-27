Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $522,000.

NASDAQ PSL opened at $84.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.06. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $91.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

