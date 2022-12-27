Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 71,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $4,652,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

