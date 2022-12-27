Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 1,688 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average is $88.61.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.