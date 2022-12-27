Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $121.06 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $176.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.04.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

