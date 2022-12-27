Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,710,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,267,000 after acquiring an additional 409,137 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 863,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 841,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,909,000 after purchasing an additional 66,552 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 837,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,539,000 after buying an additional 45,073 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 729,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,141,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares during the period.

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.62. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

