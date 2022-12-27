Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases Shares of 8,399 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,046,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,973,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 96.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 231,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 72,740 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average of $82.45. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.