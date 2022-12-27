SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 9,261,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,780,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JHG. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $20.64.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

