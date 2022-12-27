Paul Crawford Acquires 275,000 Shares of Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) Stock

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA – Get Rating) insider Paul Crawford acquired 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$55,000.00 ($37,162.16).

Sayona Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 28.58 and a current ratio of 28.66.

About Sayona Mining

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral identification, acquisition, exploration, and development in Australia and Canada. It explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Authier Lithium project located in Quebec, Canada; and 60% interest in the Moblan lithium project located in Northern Québec.

