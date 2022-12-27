Brokerages Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) PT at $14.33

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YMAB shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $20.48.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.65% and a negative net margin of 307.75%. The business had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

