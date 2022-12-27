Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 343.40 ($4.14).

Several research firms have recently commented on LGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.53) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($4.79) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Transactions at Legal & General Group

In other news, insider Nilufer von Bismarck acquired 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 237 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £6,031.65 ($7,279.33). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 2,529 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £6,423.66 ($7,752.43). Also, insider Nilufer von Bismarck bought 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £6,031.65 ($7,279.33). Insiders have acquired 8,595 shares of company stock worth $2,098,450 over the last 90 days.

Legal & General Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 250.60 ($3.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 246.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.74. The company has a market cap of £14.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 737.06.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

