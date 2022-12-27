Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) vs. Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -5.29% -2.11% -0.86% Innodata -14.12% -47.67% -21.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Workday and Innodata, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 0 9 20 0 2.69 Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Workday currently has a consensus price target of $214.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.39%. Given Workday’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than Innodata.

Workday has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Workday shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Innodata shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Workday and Innodata’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $5.14 billion 8.23 $29.37 million ($1.24) -132.77 Innodata $69.75 million 1.18 -$1.67 million ($0.40) -7.50

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than Innodata. Workday is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innodata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Workday beats Innodata on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. The company also provides cloud spend management solutions that helps organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; Human Capital Management (HCM) solution, a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement, and enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences; Workday applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting, including augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Innodata

(Get Rating)

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents. This segment provides a range of data engineering support services, including data annotation, data transformation, data transformation, data curation, data hygiene, data consolidation, data compliance, and master data management. The Synodex segment offers an industry platform that transforms medical records into useable digital data with its proprietary data models or client data models. The Agility segment provides an industry platform that provides marketing communications and public relations professionals to target and distribute content to journalists and social media influencers; and to monitor and analyze global news channels, such as print, web, radio, and TV, as well as social media channels. It serves banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retailing, and information/media sectors through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. The company was formerly known as Innodata Isogen, Inc. and changed its name to Innodata Inc. in June 2012. Innodata Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

