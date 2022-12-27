Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.16.

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $423,033.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 680,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,108.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,430,252 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unity Software Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 85.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth $49,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $83,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE U opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $150.64.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.