Brokerages Set ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target at $13.31

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

AAVMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from €13.00 ($13.83) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.70 ($14.57) to €15.50 ($16.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €16.00 ($17.02) to €15.00 ($15.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €12.25 ($13.03) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

AAVMY stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

