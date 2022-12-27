Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCL. Cormark cut their target price on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. ATB Capital raised their target price on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shawcor

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$54,965.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,526 shares in the company, valued at C$285,973.16.

Shawcor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shawcor Company Profile

TSE:SCL opened at C$13.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$960.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$4.44 and a twelve month high of C$14.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.

(Get Rating)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.