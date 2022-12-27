Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($57.45) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NTOIY opened at $23.33 on Thursday. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

