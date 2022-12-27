EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Financial Contrast

EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get EpicQuest Education Group International alerts:

Volatility & Risk

EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EpicQuest Education Group International $5.34 million 4.50 -$1.08 million N/A N/A Perdoceo Education $693.03 million 1.36 $109.64 million $1.50 9.39

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and Perdoceo Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Profitability

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education 15.37% 17.44% 13.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EpicQuest Education Group International and Perdoceo Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perdoceo Education has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

(Get Rating)

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student dining services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences. The company also operates intellipath, a personalized learning platform; and a mobile application and two-way messaging platform. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total student enrollment of approximately 40,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.