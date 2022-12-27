EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives $23.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.15.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDRVF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EDP Renováveis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EDP Renováveis from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of EDP Renováveis from €21.00 ($22.34) to €22.00 ($23.40) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on EDP Renováveis from €20.10 ($21.38) to €23.90 ($25.43) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $27.23.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

