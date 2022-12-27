Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$150.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMO. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$122.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$127.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$126.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.29 billion and a PE ratio of 6.14. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$113.73 and a 1-year high of C$154.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

