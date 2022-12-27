Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,825,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 53.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 153.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 47.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Acushnet by 1.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 403,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

GOLF opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Acushnet has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $53.94.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

