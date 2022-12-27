DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $58.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. UBS Group decreased their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.35. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $159.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

