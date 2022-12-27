Analysts Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) PT at $69.77

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Ameresco Price Performance

NYSE AMRC opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 118,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

