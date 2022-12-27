Ingen Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGNT) & Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) Head to Head Survey

Ingen Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGNT – Get Rating) and Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ingen Technologies and Sigma Additive Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Sigma Additive Solutions has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 354.55%.

This table compares Ingen Technologies and Sigma Additive Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A Sigma Additive Solutions -1,108.72% -93.09% -85.84%

Risk and Volatility

Ingen Technologies has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ingen Technologies and Sigma Additive Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 2.80 -$7.39 million ($0.88) -0.50

Ingen Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Additive Solutions.

About Ingen Technologies

Ingen Technologies, Inc., a medical device manufacturing company, manufactures medical products for the respiratory industry in United States. The company manufactures medical equipment for patients suffering with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and oxygen flow meters and nasal cannulas under the Oxyview and Smart Nasal Cannula trademark name. Its Oxyview is a pneumatic metering device that displays and confirms the oxygen flow rate near the patient. Ingen Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Riverside, California.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

