Analyzing Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) & Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hycroft Mining and Osisko Gold Royalties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 1 0 2.50

Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 74.18%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $110.73 million 0.94 -$88.56 million ($1.18) -0.44 Osisko Gold Royalties $178.40 million 12.58 -$18.79 million ($0.69) -17.68

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Osisko Gold Royalties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Osisko Gold Royalties has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Osisko Gold Royalties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Osisko Gold Royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -205.63% -192.29% -38.02% Osisko Gold Royalties -69.93% 1.31% 1.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties beats Hycroft Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining

(Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada. It is also involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. It primarily explores for precious metals, including gold, silver, diamond, and others. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.