Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) versus SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Critical Review

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shoals Technologies Group and SuperCom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 1 5 6 0 2.42 SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.10%. SuperCom has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Given SuperCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SuperCom is more favorable than Shoals Technologies Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

81.9% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of SuperCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuperCom has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and SuperCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 4.70% 453.46% 5.21% SuperCom -81.57% -94.30% -10.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and SuperCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $213.91 million 19.54 $2.35 million $0.09 277.59 SuperCom $12.27 million 0.58 -$10.14 million ($5.00) -0.40

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom. SuperCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats SuperCom on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices. The company also sells EV Charging solutions for public and fleet electric vehicle charging stations; and EBOS systems. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects and install electric vehicle charging stations. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. The company's PureRF suite is a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. Its PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset and vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers, house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B. Additionally, the company offers Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organization's sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. It sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

