Comparing Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) & ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of ATRenew shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of ATRenew shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get ATRenew alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATRenew and Hingham Institution for Savings’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATRenew $1.22 billion 0.59 -$128.13 million N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings $125.80 million 4.71 $67.46 million $19.16 14.42

Analyst Recommendations

Hingham Institution for Savings has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATRenew.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ATRenew and Hingham Institution for Savings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATRenew 0 0 0 0 N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

ATRenew has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ATRenew and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATRenew -4.56% -3.15% -2.65% Hingham Institution for Savings 39.23% 16.36% 1.58%

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats ATRenew on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATRenew

(Get Rating)

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,287 AHS stores and 21 Paipai stores in 214 cities. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers ATMs, debit cards, and Internet-based banking services. The company offers its services through a network of six offices in Boston and eastern Massachusetts; and commercial lenders and relationship managers in Washington. Hingham Institution for Savings was incorporated in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.