JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) versus Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Head-To-Head Survey

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JOYY and Phunware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get JOYY alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $2.62 billion 0.95 -$80.29 million $6.95 4.60 Phunware $10.64 million 7.52 -$53.52 million ($0.80) -0.97

Phunware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JOYY. Phunware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JOYY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

42.3% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Phunware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for JOYY and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 0 2 1 0 2.33 Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00

JOYY currently has a consensus price target of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 54.46%. Phunware has a consensus price target of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 434.19%. Given Phunware’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than JOYY.

Profitability

This table compares JOYY and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 23.37% 4.02% 2.45% Phunware -320.30% -108.33% -64.82%

Volatility & Risk

JOYY has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 10.27, suggesting that its share price is 927% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JOYY beats Phunware on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOYY

(Get Rating)

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia and others. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Phunware

(Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. It also engages the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications; offering application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization; and pre-packaged and custom high-end personal computer systems for gaming, streaming, and cryptocurrency mining enthusiasts. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.