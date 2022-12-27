Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) versus Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Head to Head Survey

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Recruiter.com Group and Blackboxstocks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Recruiter.com Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,150.00%. Blackboxstocks has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,087.50%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Recruiter.com Group is more favorable than Blackboxstocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

4.9% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Blackboxstocks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $22.18 million 0.23 -$16.33 million ($1.07) -0.30 Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 0.86 -$2.62 million ($0.48) -0.83

Blackboxstocks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Recruiter.com Group. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruiter.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -57.72% -129.09% -75.00% Blackboxstocks -102.99% -105.16% -66.60%

Summary

Blackboxstocks beats Recruiter.com Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

