Sweetgreen (SG) & The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sweetgreen to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -45.27% -30.98% -26.19% Sweetgreen Competitors 1.05% -13.63% 2.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sweetgreen and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 0 0 0 N/A Sweetgreen Competitors 497 4088 5343 230 2.52

Valuation and Earnings

Sweetgreen currently has a consensus price target of 19.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.18%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 22.65%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Sweetgreen and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $339.87 million -$153.18 million -3.71 Sweetgreen Competitors $1.87 billion $215.06 million -2.56

Sweetgreen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sweetgreen rivals beat Sweetgreen on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

