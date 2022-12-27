Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CSFB upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

TSE CG opened at C$7.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$233.58 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Michael S. Parrett acquired 15,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,378.16. In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total transaction of C$35,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,836.25. Also, Director Michael S. Parrett bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,378.16.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

