Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($28.72) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.23) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.10 ($20.32) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($15.96) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

EVK opened at €17.96 ($19.10) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.39. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($35.07).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

