Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) & Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) Critical Review

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) and Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and Salon Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital 0.87% 99.00% 6.44% Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 52.6% of Salon Media Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.21 -$1.51 million ($62.19) -0.04 Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Direct Digital and Salon Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Salon Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Direct Digital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Direct Digital and Salon Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Salon Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Direct Digital currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 160.00%. Given Direct Digital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Salon Media Group.

Summary

Direct Digital beats Salon Media Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Salon Media Group

Salon Media Group, Inc., an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, culture, entertainment, sustainability, economy and innovation, technology, and business, as well as food, and health and science. Salon Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

